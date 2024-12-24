BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy Criticizes Congress for Its Inconsistent Support Towards Ambedkar

Gadwal: BJP District President of Jogulamba Gadwal, S. Ramachandra Reddy, criticized the Congress Party for its insincere gestures towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He pointed out the contrast between the BJP's efforts to honor Ambedkar and the Congress Party's negligence toward the Dalit leader's legacy.

Reddy highlighted that the BJP has linked Ambedkar's key milestones to significant locations, such as his birthplace in Mhow, his place of education in London, his conversion site in Nagpur, and his memorials in Delhi and Mumbai. He also noted that in 1990, the BJP government facilitated the rare honor of installing Ambedkar’s portrait in Parliament and conferred the Bharat Ratna upon him.

In contrast, Reddy accused the Congress of neglecting Ambedkar during its leadership under Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Despite Ambedkar's crucial role in the Indian independence movement and constitution-making, he was not given the respect he deserved by Congress leaders, according to Reddy.

Key points from Reddy's address include:

Congress attempted to defeat Ambedkar in the 1952 and 1954 elections to prevent his entry into Parliament.

After Ambedkar joined Nehru’s cabinet as Law Minister, he resigned in frustration due to his marginalization in important committees.

Despite claiming to honor Ambedkar, Congress never included his portrait in Parliament’s Central Hall until the BJP led the initiative.

Reddy also criticized the Congress for ignoring Ambedkar’s name in the prestigious Bharat Ratna award and failing to erect any memorials for him in Delhi, in stark contrast to the memorials created for Congress leaders like Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Furthermore, Reddy recalled a controversial cartoon published by Congress in 2006, where Ambedkar was depicted being beaten by Nehru, which was later removed after a parliamentary outcry. He condemned Congress for its history of undermining Ambedkar’s contribution to the nation.

Reddy also highlighted the hypocrisy of Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders who now claim to support Ambedkar, despite their party's long history of neglecting him.

This speech took place during a BJP event in the presence of local leaders, including Kisan Morcha members and party activists.