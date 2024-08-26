Live
BJP membership drive reviewed
Khammam/Kothagudem: Senior BJP leader and national co-incharge of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, on Sunday participated in “Sadsyata Abhiyan” membership drive in both the districts of Khammam and Kothagduem.
Sudhakar Reddy expressed confidence that the BJP would secure victories not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections but also in subsequent general elections. He highlighted the party expansion in the state of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, where the BJP made significant inroads. The new membership drive aims to add over 10 crore numbers to the party’s existing base of more than 18 core in the country.
He called upon party leaders to conduct the drive in a festive mode from September 1. He highlighted the achievements of the NDA government on the occasion.