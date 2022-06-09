BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind questions KCR for gobbling up 'Garib's…rice

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Wednesday asked the State government as to why the free rice scheme (Garib Kalyan Yojna) of the Centre was stopped in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here at the party office, the BJP leader said that the TRS leaders were diverting the free rice in black market. He asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao as to what has happened to the two lakh metric tonnes of rice procured under the Garib Kalyan Yojna and why the scheme was stopped in Telangana. "The government procured free rice and then wrote a letter to the Centre that it was stopping the scheme. Where is the free rice gone," he asked. The BJP MP said that the State government was taking funds from the Centre but not taking up any programmes. He said that the Centre was providing funds under housing, food and health but not giving to the people. "Centre gives funds under Awas Yojna but he does not construct houses, he procures rice but stops the supply in the State and he was not implementing the Aayushman Bharat scheme," said Arvind targeting the CM.

Arvind said that the Food Corporation of India had written a letter to the government on Tuesday stating that they would stop procurement of paddy from the State. He said that the millers did not allow the officials to calculate even the paddy bags. He alleged that there was a shortage of 18,621 paddy bags in 2020-21 and in the Kharif 2021-22 there was a shortage of 1.20 lakh bags. Though KCR assured to take action on this there is no such act by the authorities.

Replying to a question on action against Bandi Sanjay for controversial comments, Arvind said that BJP leadership would take a call on the action to be taken on leaders and there was no need for the suggestion from TRS. He said that the Urdu language should be removed from the public service commission. He said that the Urdu language in UPSC was not brought by the BJP government, it was already in place, he said.