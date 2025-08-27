BJP Telangana submits memorandum over irregularities in land records

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP submitted a memorandum to the Inspector General of Stamps & Registration on Tuesday. It outlined a series of alleged irregularities in property registrations and land record maintenance across multiple districts in the state.

The BJP leaders expressed deep concern over the increasing number of cases involving duplicate registrations, irregular mutation entries, and discrepancies between physical possession and digital ownership records, particularly on the Dharani portal.

They alleged that these issues have not only caused distress to landowners—especially farmers and middle-class families—but have also eroded public trust in the land administration system. The memorandum further accused certain officials of colluding with private agents to inflate registration charges and delay procedures, thereby compromising transparency and fairness.

Calling for immediate corrective measures, the BJP urged the Inspector General to initiate a comprehensive audit of high-value transactions and disputed entries, and to establish a robust grievance redressal mechanism for affected citizens. The party emphasized that restoring integrity in the registration process is essential for safeguarding property rights and ensuring justice for ordinary citizens.