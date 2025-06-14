Blood Donation Camp Organized on the Occasion of World Blood Donor Day in Dharur Mandal

Gadwal: On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, a Blood Donation Camp was successfully organized at the Rythu Vedika in Dharur Mandal, with the active involvement of local health and administrative officials.

The event was graced by Program Officer Dr. G. Raju, who emphasized the importance of voluntary blood donation. Addressing the gathering, he spoke about the science behind blood compatibility, stressing that understanding blood groups is crucial for safe transfusions. “Blood is classified into A, B, AB, and O groups based on the antigens present on red blood cells. If A antigen is present, it is Group A; if B antigen is present, it is Group B; if both are present, it’s AB; and if neither is present, it is considered Group O,” he explained.

Dr. Vineema, from the District Government Hospital Blood Center, also attended the camp with her team. She explained the significance of the Rh factor, stating, “If red blood cells carry the Rh factor, the blood group is considered Rh-positive; if not, it’s Rh-negative.”

Quoting data from the World Population Review website, Dr. Vineema shared the distribution of blood groups in India:

A Positive: 21.8%

A Negative: 1.36%

B Positive: 32.1%

B Negative: 2%

AB Positive: 7.7%

AB Negative: 0.48%

O Positive: 32.53%

O Negative: 2%

She also highlighted the presence of two extremely rare blood groups — the Bombay Blood Group and the Golden Blood Group, explaining their significance and the challenges associated with their identification and availability.

The event saw participation from several key officials and volunteers:

District NCD Coordinator Mr. Shyam Sundar

Former Sarpanch Mr. Srinivas Reddy

Blood Center Staff

PRO Rakesh

Lab Technician Mission Venkateshwar Reddy

Local Organizer Mr. Srinivas

Red Cross Society Mandal Secretary Md. Naushad

Md. Abraham, along with other medical and support staff

Their collective efforts ensured the smooth and successful execution of the blood donation drive, which aimed to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood and saving lives.

The camp served not only as a medical service initiative but also as an educational session on blood types, their compatibility, and the critical role of community participation in maintaining a healthy and responsive blood bank system