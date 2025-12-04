BRS alleges Revanth’s ‘benami firm’ given govt contracts worth Rs 6K cr

Hyderabad: BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank on Wednesday said that the Telangana High Court has issued clear directions to the CBI, instructing them to submit a written response regarding the investigation into KLSR Infra, a company widely suspected to be the ‘benami’ firm of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Despite serious allegations that KLSR Infra was the benami company of Revanth Reddy, the Congress Government awarded contracts worth Rs 6,000 crore to this firm.

This financially bankrupt company was in such a dire state that on October 15, 2025, it had to borrow Rs 15 lakh from Indian Bank just to pay salaries. Why is such a company being handed massive government contracts, he asked.

The BRS leader said that several small contractors had filed complaints with the CBI stating that the company has defaulted on payments. When the CBI failed to take action, they approached the High Court, which then passed orders directing the CBI to respond.

During the NCLAT hearing in Delhi, a two-judge bench ordered that KLSR Infra must immediately halt all economic transactions. On one hand, the High Court was directing a CBI investigation; on the other hand, NCLAT was freezing all financial activities of KLSR, said the BRS leader.

Krishank alleged that despite this, Revanth Reddy’s government has approved new contracts worth thousands of crores for this same company. Major Contracts Awarded to KLSR Infra- Jangaon - Komarelli sorks – Rs 168 crore, Suryapet Paleru Reservoir – Rs 191 crore, Mahabubnagar - Vikarabad Road – Rs 116 crore, Kodad - Rajiv Gandhi Lift Irrigation – Rs 319 crore, Parigi - Shadnagar Road – Rs 185 crore, Kodangal Veterinary College – Rs 145 crore (Chief Minister’s own constituency), Young India School Contracts -currently ongoing works worth Rs 2,500 crore. When Revanth Reddy was PCC President, he used the vehicle TS 07 FF 0009, which was allegedly gifted by KLSR Infra. This further strengthens suspicion about his benami links, he alleged.

The BRS leader demanded immediate cancellation of all contracts awarded to KLSR Infra. No new contracts should be given until the CBI investigation is completed and NCLAT delivers its final order.

Why are the Central Government and Telangana BJP leaders protecting Revanth Reddy? Why is the BJP silent despite such massive allegations? Why are CBI, ED and IT not acting in this multi-crore scam, questioned Krishank.