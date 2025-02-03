BRSV Demands Action Against Krishnaveni Private School for Fee Exploitation and Student Harassment

Gadwal: BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal district coordinator Kuruvu Pallaiah met the district collector today and lodged a complaint against Krishnaveni Private High School in Aija mandal headquarters. He alleged that the school management has been collecting exorbitant fees from students while subjecting them to severe mental stress. He further claimed that students are being physically assaulted in the school. In light of these allegations, he demanded strict action against the school owner and called for the immediate cancellation of the school’s recognition.

Private Schools Exploiting Students for Profit

Speaking on the occasion, BRSV district coordinator Kuruvu Pallaiah expressed deep concerns over the exploitation of students by private schools in the district. He alleged that despite collecting thousands of rupees in fees, these schools fail to provide even basic infrastructure and facilities.

Lack of Basic Amenities: Most private schools in the district lack essential facilities such as drinking water, toilets, compound walls, and fire safety measures.

Unfit School Buses: Several schools are operating without ensuring the fitness of their buses, putting students’ lives at risk.

No Proper Inspections: The Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) and District Education Officers (DEOs) are failing to conduct regular inspections to ensure school standards are met.

Violation of Timings and Holidays: Many private schools are running classes even on holidays, pushing students into extreme mental stress.

Exorbitant Fees, Low Teacher Salaries: While students are charged excessively, teachers are paid meager salaries and are burdened with heavy workloads, leading to severe mental pressure.

Commercialization of Education: Private schools are treating education as a mere business, providing substandard education while making huge profits.

Harassment of Students: If parents fail to pay fees on time, students—even young children—are harassed, made to stand outside, and their parents are called and pressured to make payments.

Demand for Strict Action

Considering these serious allegations, Kuruvu Pallaiah demanded that the district collector take stringent action against the owner of Krishnaveni Private High School. He urged the administration to cancel the school’s recognition and conduct thorough inspections across all private schools in the district to ensure compliance with educational regulations.

Support for the Complaint

Several individuals, including Madhav, Naresh, and Chakravarthy, participated in the meeting and supported the demand for immediate government intervention to protect students from exploitation and abuse in private schools.

The district administration is yet to respond to the complaint. Parents and activists are now eagerly awaiting action against the alleged violations in private schools across Gadwal district.