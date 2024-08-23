Cabinet expansion, new PCC chief on cards

Hyderabad: Will the AICC give its nod for Cabinet expansion and announce the name of the new TPCC president at least this time? This is the big question that is making rounds in the party circles in the wake of the visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and Deepadas Munshi to New Delhi. They are scheduled to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders on Friday.

Uttam will be participating in the CEC meeting of the AICC. Later, Revanth will hold talks with party leaders. He will explain to them about the loan waiver scheme and the implementation of the guarantees that were given by the party during elections. Revanth will also invite Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the inauguration of the proposed installation of the statue of Rajiv Gandhi.

The Chief Minister is keen that the high command announces the name of the new PCC president soon since the party will have to face local body elections. It is learnt that the party high command was actively considering the name of MLA Adloori Laxman Kumar. He belongs to the SC community and is said to be supported by D Sridhar Babu, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jeevan Reddy. It may be recalled that MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud, MP Balram Naik, besides former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav, are also vying for the PCC president’s post.