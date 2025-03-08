Car plunges into SRSP canal in Warangal, one dead and two missing

Live
In a heartbreaking incident, a family’s drive home turned deadly when their vehicle plunged into the SRSP canal at Teegarajupally in the Sangem mandal of Warangal district. The accident, which occurred when the father, Somarapu Praveen, reportedly suffered a heart attack while driving, resulted in the death of his son, Aryavardhan Sai, while the father and daughter, Praveen and Chaitra Sai, remain missing.
The family, which also included Praveen’s wife, Krishnaveni, was traveling from Hanumakonda to their hometown when tragedy struck. As Praveen struggled to regain control of the car in the midst of a medical emergency, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the canal.
Local residents acted quickly to rescue Krishnaveni, who had been swept away in the currents, ensuring her safety amidst the chaos. Unfortunately, her son Aryavardhan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are intensifying their search efforts for Praveen and Chaitra Sai by reducing the water flow in the canal. The community is rallying as hope remains for the safe return of the missing father and daughter.