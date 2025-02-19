CM not interested in state, but real estate: KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had interest in real estate but not on state, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that before becoming CM, his family had 500 acres of land and after becoming CM, the family possesses 1,000 acres.

The BRS leader was speaking in the Rythu Dharna at Amangal on Tuesday. Rama Rao said that he had come to the village of Revanth Reddy’s mother-in-law to see whether he had done anything. He said, “When BRS was in power, the farmers were living like kings and no one had to beg for loans. The farmers’ accounts used to get credited with Rythu Bandhu money. Revanth Reddy has been promising depositing money but no one is receiving,” said KTR, recalling the BRS government depositing Rs 72,000 crore in the bank accounts of the farmers for 12 seasons.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister for postponing the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa, KTR said that the CM had promised to provide the benefit on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. “Two birthdays have gone, he has visited Delhi for 35 times but couldn’t bring even 35 paisa to the state,” said KTR. He alleged that 430 farmers had committed suicides in the state during the Congress government.

The BRS leader alleged that the BCs were cheated in the name of the BC declaration. He said that people from all sections of society were tired of this present government’s rule and had committed suicide. Now that local body elections are coming up, they are cheating the farmers in the pretext of ensuring Rythu Bharosa. Revanth owes Rs 17,000 per acre to the farmers and if they get cheated this time, there will be no one to set right the things, he said. KTR called upon the people to register their protest if the Congress leaders knock on their doors. KTR said that Revanth's downfall should start from his mother-in-law’s village, Kalwakurthy.