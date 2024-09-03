Live
CM Revanth Reddy Blames Encroachments for Khammam Floods
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stirred controversy with his recent remarks on the devastating floods in Khammam
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stirred controversy with his recent remarks on the devastating floods in Khammam. He asserted that the severe flooding was largely caused by land encroachments, specifically mentioning that a hospital constructed on encroached land contributed to the scale of the disaster.
Reddy criticised Minister Harish Rao, urging him to address the issue of illegal encroachments and their impact on the region. He highlighted that Khammam experienced 42 cm of rainfall, an unprecedented level in the past 75 years, which compounded the flooding crisis.
In his statement, Reddy commended the government's proactive measures, asserting that their timely actions were crucial in reducing the loss of life. He underscored that the government's foresight and preparedness played a significant role in managing the disaster's impact.