CM Revanth Reddy Credits PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh for Industrial Reforms

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy acknowledged former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh for bringing about crucial industrial reforms that have enabled India to compete with global economies. He highlighted that after PV Narasimha Rao became Prime Minister, significant changes were introduced in industrial policies, which laid the foundation for progress.
Speaking about the newly introduced policy for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), CM Revanth stated that this policy aims to encourage the creation of MSMEs and attract more investments into Telangana. "No government can function without a policy, and this policy is designed to bring more investments to the state," he added.
The Chief Minister also assured that the promises made by the previous government regarding incentives will be fulfilled under his leadership.