Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on His Birth Anniversary
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy offered heartfelt tributes to the former President of India and Bharat Ratna, the late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, on his birth anniversary. Remembering the visionary leader, the Chief Minister expressed deep admiration for Dr. Kalam’s remarkable contributions to the nation, particularly in the fields of science and technology.
As part of the tribute, CM Revanth Reddy, along with other leaders, paid floral homage to Dr. Kalam’s portrait at his residence in Jubilee Hills. Minister Konda Surekha, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, and CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy also joined the tribute, offering their respects to the great visionary.
Revanth Reddy highlighted Dr. Kalam’s role as an inspiration to the youth of India, motivating them to pursue their dreams and contribute to the country's progress. The tribute marks a reflection on Dr. Kalam's enduring legacy as the "People's President" and a guiding force for generations to come.