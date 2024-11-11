Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi Tomorrow
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to travel to Delhi tomorrow for a crucial round of meetings with senior leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The visit comes at a time when political developments in the state and nationwide are creating significant buzz about caste census.
During his time in Delhi, CM Reddy is expected to engage in strategic discussions with key AICC leaders, focusing on strengthening the party’s position in Telangana and addressing several pressing issues related to the state’s governance. The talks are also likely to include the role Telangana could play in shaping Congress's broader electoral strategy.
Political analysts suggest that Reddy's visit may also touch upon critical subjects such as regional development, key policy matters, and party coordination. His meetings with AICC leadership are anticipated to play a vital role in aligning the state's Congress leadership with national party priorities.