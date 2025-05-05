Live
- 21-Year-Old Indian Student Arrested in US for Impersonating Officer, Scamming Elderly Woman
- Putin Expresses “Full Support” to PM Modi After Pahalgam Terror Attack; Rejects External Pressure Amid Pakistan's Call for International Probe
- US Woman Lists 10 Practical Things India Does Better Than Other Countries
- Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Opens Summer Movie Season with $76 Million at Box Office
- Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Canceled in US Cities Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
- Refrain from demolishing rooftop eateries in Kolkata till further orders: Calcutta High Court
- Rains damage crops over 2,200 hectares in Andhra Pradesh
- TMC MPs Urge Home Minister's Intervention As Bengali Migrant Workers Allegedly Face Violence In Odisha
- Kheera vs Kakdi: Which Superfood Is Healthier and More Hydrating in Summer?
- Gujarat: 561 new voters added in Kadi and Visavadar Assembly seats
Collector Orders Preventive Measures to Avert Drinking Water Crisis in Rural Areas During Summer
Alleging widespread irregularities in the selection process of beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme, the BRS
Gadwal: Alleging widespread irregularities in the selection process of beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme, the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Party has appealed to the District Collector to prioritize the genuinely homeless and economically weaker sections in the first phase of allocations.
According to the BRS leaders, houses are being sanctioned not to the truly needy but to individuals who already possess homes. They alleged that politically influential persons are using their clout to include their followers in the beneficiary list, sidelining the actual poor who live in makeshift huts or temporary shelters. Many villagers who do not own any house were reportedly left out of the list, leading to widespread dissatisfaction and complaints.
The BRS party criticized both officials and political leaders for ignoring the plight of the poorest sections. They claimed that undue pressure is being exerted on government officials by those in power to manipulate the beneficiary list in favor of their loyalists.
The party submitted a formal representation to the District Collector today, demanding a thorough investigation into the selection process and urging the authorities to identify and give priority to genuine beneficiaries who lack housing.
Leading the delegation was BRS State Leader Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, accompanied by district leaders Adhika Rehman, Gajula Krishna Reddy, Tower Maqbool, Rafi Marlabidu Maheshwar Reddy, Munnuru Veerareddy, Vagula Thaireddy, Royal Pawan, L. Raju, and others. They strongly appealed for transparent and fair allocation of houses under the scheme.