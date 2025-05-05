Collector Orders Preventive Measures to Avert Drinking Water Crisis in Rural Areas During Summer

Gadwal: Alleging widespread irregularities in the selection process of beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme, the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Party has appealed to the District Collector to prioritize the genuinely homeless and economically weaker sections in the first phase of allocations.

According to the BRS leaders, houses are being sanctioned not to the truly needy but to individuals who already possess homes. They alleged that politically influential persons are using their clout to include their followers in the beneficiary list, sidelining the actual poor who live in makeshift huts or temporary shelters. Many villagers who do not own any house were reportedly left out of the list, leading to widespread dissatisfaction and complaints.

The BRS party criticized both officials and political leaders for ignoring the plight of the poorest sections. They claimed that undue pressure is being exerted on government officials by those in power to manipulate the beneficiary list in favor of their loyalists.

The party submitted a formal representation to the District Collector today, demanding a thorough investigation into the selection process and urging the authorities to identify and give priority to genuine beneficiaries who lack housing.

Leading the delegation was BRS State Leader Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, accompanied by district leaders Adhika Rehman, Gajula Krishna Reddy, Tower Maqbool, Rafi Marlabidu Maheshwar Reddy, Munnuru Veerareddy, Vagula Thaireddy, Royal Pawan, L. Raju, and others. They strongly appealed for transparent and fair allocation of houses under the scheme.