Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil holds discussion on transfer of Nagaruna Sagar Project assets to Nadikonda Municpality

Nalgonda: Following the September 9 government order on transfer of assets from Nagaruna Sagar Project (NSP) to Nadikonda Municipality and other departments, district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil met officials of various departments on Tuesday. He had preliminary discussions and gave necessary directions. Officials of Municipality, Mission Bhagiratha, Transco, NSP, RDO., Peddavoora tahsildar, MPDO took part in the meeting.

The Collector discussed the transfer of assets like NSP quarters, streetlight maintenance, parks, drinking water supply etc as per the directions of the government.

He advised to paint 260 quarters which are under the control of NSP and ordered to write NSP on them. He further ordered officials concerned to furnish the details of non- NSP quarters in a prescribed format .

Streetlight replacement, transformer repair, Transco- lights on and off will be look after by NSP electrical wing staff as municipality did not have sufficient staff.

He said the pending electricity bills till September 9 should be paid by the NSP, whereas, the municipality would pay the bills from September 10.

He directed NSP officials to hand over the SBI and Nehru Park after completion of development works funded and call tenders by the Irrigation department.

He said handing over drinking water supply to Mission Bagiratha or Municipality will be decided in the next meeting , till then NSP officials have to take care of water supply.

He directed NSP officials to allocate their AE on deputation in order to look after the municipal affairs due to the staff crunch.

He said he will send the report departmentwise staff requirement to Nandikonda Municipality to the government for necessary action.

In this meeting, Additional Collector Rahul Sharma, Assistant Collector Trainee Pratima Singh, NSP SE Madhu Sudhan, Mission Bhagiratha SE Lalitha, RD O Rohit Singh, Nandi Konda Municipal Commissioner Palla Rao, Transco and other officials were participated.