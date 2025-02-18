Cong govt will collapse anytime, claims Bandi

Karimnagar: Claiming that there is a rift between ministers and Congress MLAs in the state, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that questions are raised whether the government will survive or not.

He alleged every unemployed person in the state has a due of an unemployment allowance of Rs 56,000.

He said that Congress is the government of arrears. He called on the people to overthrow the Congress government of arrears on the occasion of the MLC elections.

In the context of the Teacher and Graduate MLC elections, a meeting was held with the BJP mandal presidents of the joint Karimnagar, joint Adilabad, joint Nizamabad and joint Medak districts in Karimnagar on Monday. Bandi Sanjay along with MPs Raghunandan Rao, G. Nagesh, MLAs Katepalli Venkataramana Reddy, Payala Shankar, Palvai Harish Babu and others attended the meeting.

Bandi Sanjay asked the cadres to show their guts in the MLC elections that are being held for the first time after the BJP appointed new mandal presidents.

Many survey organizations, including People’s Pulse, are making it clear that the BJP will win the MLC elections this time.