Congress Announces MLC Candidates Under MLA Quota, Allocates One Seat to CPI

Gadwal: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has officially announced the candidates for the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats under the MLA quota in Telangana. Senior Congress leaders Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Naik, and Vijayashanti have been finalized as the party's candidates. In addition to these selections, the Congress party has also allocated one MLC seat to the Communist Party of India (CPI) as part of its alliance strategy.

Congress Finalizes Key Leaders for MLC Seats

After extensive discussions and internal deliberations, the Congress high command has approved the names of three prominent leaders for the MLC elections.

1. Addanki Dayakar – A senior leader known for his active participation in the Telangana movement and his strong grassroots connections.

2. Shankar Naik – A respected politician from the tribal community, ensuring representation for marginalized sections.

3. Vijayashanti – A former MP and renowned actress, often referred to as the "Lady Amitabh" of Indian cinema. She played a crucial role in the Telangana movement and is a key face for the Congress party in the state.





Congress Strengthens Alliance with CPI

In a strategic move, the Congress party has allotted one MLC seat to its ally, the Communist Party of India (CPI). This decision is part of the Congress party’s commitment to strengthening its alliance with left-wing parties in Telangana. CPI leaders have welcomed this gesture, stating that it reflects Congress' dedication to maintaining strong political partnerships.

MLC Elections and Political Implications

The announcement of candidates comes at a crucial time as the Congress party aims to consolidate its position in Telangana politics. By selecting leaders from diverse backgrounds, the party is ensuring representation for various communities. The decision to give a seat to CPI also signifies Congress' broader political strategy to build alliances ahead of future elections.

The upcoming MLC elections under the MLA quota will be closely watched, as they will indicate the strength of political parties within the legislative assembly. Congress leaders have expressed confidence that their candidates will secure victory, further solidifying the party’s influence in the state.