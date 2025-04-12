Congress Betrayed Ambedkar at Every Step: DK Aruna at BJP's Ambedkar Samyan Abhiyan Workshop

Gadwal: As part of the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, BJP National Vice President and Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna strongly criticized the Congress party for allegedly deceiving Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at every step. Speaking at the “Ambedkar Samyan Abhiyan” state-level workshop organized in Vijayawada, Aruna accused the Congress of continuous betrayal and humiliation of Ambedkar throughout history.

The event, conducted under the direction of the BJP central committee, was attended by AP BJP President D. Purandeswari, MLC Somu Veerraju, senior leaders, and party workers who welcomed DK Aruna with great enthusiasm. Addressing the gathering, she laid out strategic directions for party workers on how to expose the Congress party’s misdeeds and misinformation campaigns regarding the Constitution and BJP's stand on Ambedkar’s legacy.

> “It was Congress that insulted Ambedkar repeatedly, even making sure he lost elections. They mocked the Constitution and spread lies that the BJP would amend it if it comes to power,” Aruna said, adding that, “People have already responded to their malicious propaganda through their votes.”

She emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently working towards realizing the dreams of Dr. Ambedkar and any constitutional amendments made under his leadership were solely for the welfare of the people and the nation.

Aruna noted that while the Congress used Ambedkar’s name for votes, Modi was honoring his ideals through dedicated governance and policy-making. She urged party workers to embrace Ambedkar’s vision and take BJP’s efforts in fulfilling his dreams to the grassroots level.

As part of the ongoing Ambedkar Samyan Abhiyan, DK Aruna revealed a series of programs planned between April 13 and April 25:

Ambedkar Samyan Abhiyan Schedule:

April 13: Cleaning of Ambedkar statues in every village followed by lamp lighting ceremonies in the evening.

April 14: Paying tributes at Ambedkar statues across the state.

April 15–21: Awareness programs in Dalit colonies to highlight the Central Government's efforts in achieving Ambedkar's vision.

She concluded by saying that the workshop was convened to guide party workers and prepare them to effectively communicate the BJP’s dedication to Ambedkar’s legacy.