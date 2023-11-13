Congress holds door-to-door campaign for Medchal candidate in Ghatkesar

A door-to-door campaign held in the 11th ward of Ghatkesar Municipal in support of Congress medchal candidate Thotakura Vajresh Yadav under the leadership of Mamilla Muthyalu Yadav, the president of Ghatkesar Municipal Congress.



The event had several notable attendees, including TPPC leaders Mr. Katta Janardhan Reddy, former Sarpanch of Ghatkesar Abbasani Yadagiri Yadav, 11th Ward Councilor Kadupolla Mallesh, and Mr. Anji Reddy.

Party workers and leaders from the Congress party participated in large numbers.