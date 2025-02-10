Contractor’s swindle stirs concerns at GGH

Wanaparthy: Women workers at the Government General Hospital here are reportedly facing harassment and unfair treatment by the contractor responsible for cleanliness and security services. Some workers claim that those who complain or refuse to comply with the contractor’s demands are being removed from their jobs. Previously, around 10 workers were dismissed, and their names were still used for billing purposes, raising concerns about financial irregularities.

Officials expressed frustration over the contractor’s mismanagement despite receiving payments of ₹29.26 lakh per month from July to November. Additionally, some workers allege that certain individuals within the contractor’s team are misbehaving with female staff, creating a toxic work environment.

There are allegations that the contractor is inflating worker numbers to deceive officials and pocketing the excess funds.

Initially, the hospital reportedly had 200 staff members, but sources claim that the

current workforce is around 150, with only a fraction actively working. Despite this, full payments continue to be processed for a larger workforce. Wanaparthy District Hospital, which has expanded from a 100-bed to a 530-bed facility, requires sufficient staff for maintenance and security. However, the contractor is allegedly submitting fake attendance registers, showing more employees than actually present, to maximize profits.

Senior officials, already struggling with a shortage of medical staff, have strongly criticized the contractor’s mismanagement and misconduct. Many are now calling for biometric attendance tracking to ensure transparency and prevent further exploitation of workers.