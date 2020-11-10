Could be a surprise victory for BJP in Dubbak: Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav said that there could be a surprise victory for the saffron party in Dubbak bypoll as the party is leading in the first three rounds of counting of votes.

Ram Madhav took to Twitter saying that there is an interesting fight between BJP and TRS in Dubbaka. BJP is leading in Dubbak assembly by-election which could be a surprise victory for the party.

"The party is leading in Dubbak by-election with 1,889 votes after the third round," he tweeted.

An interesting fight in Telangana between BJP n TRS in Dubbaka Assembly by poll. BJP is currently leading. This could be a surprise victory for BJP — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 10, 2020

The counting of votes for Dubbak by-election began at 8.15 am at Indur Engineering college in Siddipet outskirts. The counting of ballot votes has been completed in which TRS was leading.

BJP fielded Raghunandan Rao and the TRS party provided the ticket to Solipeta Sujatha, wife of slain sitting MLA Ramalinga Reddy.