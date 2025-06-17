Live
CRPF 212 Bn distributes essentials to tribals
Bhadrachalam: Under the Civic Action Programme in Potkapalli and Kistaram, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 212 Bn distributed medicines and other essentials among the villagers of Sanampenta, Patelpara, Bazarpara, Palodi, Potkapalli, and Kistaram.
The programme was organised under the aegis of Chhattisgarh Sector, under the direction of Konta Range, and the leadership of Commandant of 212 Bn Deepak Kumar Srivastava. In Kistaram, Samvay Officer of E/212 Bn Manoj Kumar Pandey (Asst Commandant) and Samvay Officer of D/212 Bn Rohit Shukla (Asst Commandant) arranged food and refreshments for villagers.
