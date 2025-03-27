Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 for Reporting Cyber Crimes during the Golden Hour - Cyber Crime DSP Girikumar kalkota

Nagar Kurnool: Under the leadership of the Labour Development Centre, an awareness seminar on “Cyber Crimes and Their Impact on Children” was organized for the members of the local women’s organization of Pedakothapalli’s Mahila Mandali Samakhya.

District Cyber Crime DSP Girikumar Kalkota, who attended the program as the chief guest, stated that cyber crimes in society are increasing dramatically, and particularly their impact on children is significant. He mentioned that for the past two months, the Prime Minister has been raising awareness about cyber crimes through mobile phones, and that compared to 2019, the rate of cyber crime has increased by 60%.

He cautioned everyone to remain vigilant and advised against sharing personal details when receiving calls from unknown individuals. Similarly, he recommended that children should not be given large mobile phones for extended periods at night. He added that if any cyber crime occurs, the 100 helpline should be used immediately, and a complaint should be filed by calling the Golden Hour helpline number 1930.

The awareness program was attended by Labour Development Centre Director Lakshmanarao, DCPU Mallesh, Sakhi Admin Suneetha, APM Arun, CWC Member Vishnu, Mandal Mahila Samaikya President Arun, and Project Coordinator Tirupall.