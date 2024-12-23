Cyber Crimes Surge by 18% in 2024: Director Shikha Goel Reports

Cyber crimes have witnessed an 18% rise this year, as reported by Shikha Goel, Director of the Cyber Security Bureau. This alarming increase has resulted in a total of 1,14,000 complaints being registered across the country.

Shikha Goel highlighted that cyber criminals have defrauded individuals and businesses to the tune of ₹1,866 crore, with a significant portion of the funds being diverted abroad. "The money is being funneled to Dubai in the form of cryptocurrency, making it harder to track," she explained.

In response to the growing threat, the authorities have taken swift action, registering 24,643 FIRs so far this year in connection with cyber crimes. Despite the surge in criminal activities, the Bureau has managed to recover ₹176 crore and refund it to the victims.

Goel urged the public to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard their digital presence, while assuring that the Cyber Security Bureau is committed to cracking down on cyber criminals and restoring security to the online ecosystem.