Cycle rally organised to mark Police Martyrs’ Week

Kagaznagar: As part of the Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week, the Kagaznagar Police organised a cycle rally in the town on Thursday. The event was inaugurated by DSP Md Wahiduddin. The rally passed through the main streets of the town, spreading awareness among the public about environmental protection.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Wahiduddin said that police personnel sacrificed their lives for the safety of society, setting an inspiring example for all. He urged citizens to honour their sacrifices by actively participating in community service.

The DSP added that the rally was held with the slogan “Clean Environment – Safe Future.”

Town CI Prem Kumar, Rural CI Kumaraswamy, SIs and police staff, along with students from various schools and sportspersons, participated in the programme.