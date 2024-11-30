Cyclone Fengal expected to impact Telangana with heavy rains and Thunderstorms

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding the imminent impact of Cyclone Fangal, which is set to cross the Bay of Bengal coast today. The cyclone is predicted to affect several regions in Telangana, with the likelihood of scattered rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in various districts over the weekend.

The IMD forecasts that certain areas in Telangana will experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds today, particularly in the districts of Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Warangal, and Hanmakonda. These weather conditions are expected to persist into Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

A broader range of districts is on alert for rain on Sunday and Monday, including Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Hyderabad, among others. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these regions, cautioning residents to remain vigilant as the weather conditions develop.

In addition, the IMD reported that this weather pattern may lead to heavy rainfall as November comes to a close. Cyclone Fangal is currently moving northwest at a speed of 15 km/h and is projected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts after the afternoon of November 30. As it approaches the coastline, winds are expected to reach speeds of 70 to 30 kilometers per hour.

In light of the cyclone's trajectory, heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated in the Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra regions, with localized downpours likely in certain areas. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions as the cyclone draws near.