Deadline Extended to July 5 for Free Aids and Appliances for Differently Abled

Gadwal: In a significant relief to differently abled citizens, the deadline for applying for free assistive aids and appliances has been extended till July 5, according to a statement released by District Welfare Officer Ms. Sunanda.

The initiative aims to support persons with disabilities (PwDs) by providing essential mobility and assistive equipment free of cost, including:

Motorized and non-motorized two-wheelers

Commercial utility vehicles

Hearing aids

Walking sticks and mobility canes

Wheelchairs and other physical support devices

Ms. Sunanda stated that the extension comes in response to numerous requests received from eligible beneficiaries who required more time to complete their applications.

Those who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to submit their applications through the official Telangana Government OBMMS (Online Beneficiary Management & Monitoring System) website.

She emphasized the importance of timely registration and urged all eligible differently abled persons in the district not to miss this opportunity to access vital tools that can significantly improve their mobility, independence, and livelihoods.

This initiative is part of the government's broader mission to empower individuals with disabilities and ensure they receive the support they need to lead dignified, self-sufficient lives.

For further details or assistance with the application process, beneficiaries can visit the nearest Welfare Department office or seek help at MeeSeva centers.