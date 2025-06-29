Live
- Gattu Mandal Ranks 5th Nationally in NITI Aayog Delta Rankings: A CSR-Driven Rural Success Story
- ‘GoIStats’ mobile app launched for real-time access to official statistical data
- Delhi: Fraudster held after four years, duped senior citizens using SIM block threat
- Swedish content creator Karl Svanberg wins hearts with his love for Telugu cinema
- Chandreshwar: A mythic thriller that dives deep into history and mystery
- Indian Railways to now prepare reservation charts 8 hours before train departure
- BJP Organizes ‘Rachabanda’ in Eklaspur Highlighting 11 Years of Modi's Development-Oriented Governance
- SP T. Srinivas Rao Conducts Midnight Surprise Inspection of Night Police Duties in Jogulamba Gadwal
- PJP Dam Nears Full Capacity Amid Heavy Inflows; Spillway Gates Open to Regulate Outflow
- Hindi row: Maha govt forms committee to submit report on trilingual policy formula
Deadline Extended to July 5 for Free Aids and Appliances for Differently Abled
In a significant relief to differently abled citizens, the deadline for applying for free assistive aids and appliances has been extended till July 5, according to a statement released by District Welfare Officer Ms. Sunanda.
Gadwal: In a significant relief to differently abled citizens, the deadline for applying for free assistive aids and appliances has been extended till July 5, according to a statement released by District Welfare Officer Ms. Sunanda.
The initiative aims to support persons with disabilities (PwDs) by providing essential mobility and assistive equipment free of cost, including:
Motorized and non-motorized two-wheelers
Commercial utility vehicles
Hearing aids
Walking sticks and mobility canes
Wheelchairs and other physical support devices
Ms. Sunanda stated that the extension comes in response to numerous requests received from eligible beneficiaries who required more time to complete their applications.
Those who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to submit their applications through the official Telangana Government OBMMS (Online Beneficiary Management & Monitoring System) website.
She emphasized the importance of timely registration and urged all eligible differently abled persons in the district not to miss this opportunity to access vital tools that can significantly improve their mobility, independence, and livelihoods.
This initiative is part of the government's broader mission to empower individuals with disabilities and ensure they receive the support they need to lead dignified, self-sufficient lives.
For further details or assistance with the application process, beneficiaries can visit the nearest Welfare Department office or seek help at MeeSeva centers.