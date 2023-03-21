Delhi Liquor Scam case: Kavitha to appear before ED today

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, again on March 21 for questioning related to the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case. During her previous interrogation, which lasted nearly 11 hours and aired 14 questions to her, Kavitha was confronted with co-accused and documentary evidence. She was also confronted with Arun Pillai, a Hyderabad-based businessman, whose remand ended on Monday. Kavitha initially refused to join the probe at the ED office but later changed her mind and participated.



The ED claims that Kavitha is one of the representatives of the South Group in the excise policy case. Kavitha has denied any association with former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI and ED in connection with the case.