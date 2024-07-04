Delhi representative of NITI AYOG participates in Sampoornata Abhiyan

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao urged officials from various departments to collaborate effectively for the advancement of education, healthcare, and other sectors in the villages.



On Thursday, in Gattu mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, the NITI Aayog organized a program called "Sampurnatha Abhiyan." As part of this initiative, a significant awareness rally was conducted with students in the mandal center. The participants garlanded a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and took a pledge to achieve development in the village. Before the program's inauguration, District Collector and NITI Aayog Delhi representative Sriya Nair met with the concerned officials.

Shriya Nair, the Delhi representative of NITI Aayog, along with the Deputy District Collector and other concerned officials, stated that NITI Aayog has identified 500 mandals across the country as backward, including Gattu mandal. Development works will be undertaken on six key topics from the 4th of this month to the 30th of September. These initiatives include:

1. Providing regular medical treatment for pregnant women.

2. Ensuring nutritious food for infants.

3. Detecting hypertension and diabetes among individuals over 30 years of age in the villages.

4. Distributing soil health cards to farmers.

Shriya Nair, the Delhi representative of NITI Aayog, emphasized that 100 percent of the revolving fund will be provided to women's groups, and soil health cards will be issued to farmers. He highlighted the need for the concerned authorities to work in coordination to develop the medical, education, health, and agriculture sectors in Gattu Mandal. Loans are being provided to support the development and financial growth of women's associations, including newly formed ones. ANM s and Asha workers were urged to pay special attention to the health of pregnant women and infants in the villages. Additionally, a skit was performed under the auspices of the medical department to raise awareness about the precautions pregnant women should take.

Representatives of the voluntary organizations stated that Teach for Change and Bhavishya Bharat are actively working to provide quality education to students in many government schools across the district. They emphasized that these organizations are doing their best to support the educational development of poor students.

The program saw the participation of NITI Aayog Delhi Representative Shriya Nair, Women and Child Welfare Department Officer Sudharani, Agriculture Department Officer Govind Naik, officials from the Medical Education Department, MP DO Chennaih, Anganwadis, Asha workers, local representatives including ex-MP Vijay, ZP TC Shyam, and a large number of students.