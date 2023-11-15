  • Menu
Development of Mulugu is possible only with BRS: Pochampally Srinivas

MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy said that development of Mulugu district is possible only with BRS party.

MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy said that development of Mulugu district is possible only with BRS party. Dubbagatla Lalitha, sarpanch of Raghavapatnam village in Govindaraopeta mandal of Mulugu district, has joined the BRS party. MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy has invited the sarpanch to join the BRS party. He said that it will happen.

Later, Raghavapatnam Sarpanch Lalitha said that they will go door to door for the victory of MLA candidate Bade Nagajyoti from Mulugu Constituency and will work hard to get a huge majority for Bade Nagajyoti from Raghavapatnam.

MPP Sudi Srinivas Reddy ZPTC Tummala Haribabu Mandal President Surapune Saikumar Govindaraopet Rythu Bandu Coordinator Pinninti Madhusudan Reddy Kantham Nageswara Rao Fakhruddin Nagesh Chandraya and others were present in this program.

