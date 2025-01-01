Devotees Flock to Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple for New Year Blessings

Sircilla: The famous Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the occasion of New Year. Thousands of devotees gathered to seek the blessings of Lord Rajanna, marking the beginning of the year with prayers and rituals.

The temple premises were filled with a spiritual atmosphere as devotees performed traditional offerings, including the popular koda mokkulu (offering oxen as a vow). Families and individuals from across the region thronged the temple to express their gratitude and pray for a prosperous year ahead.

Temple authorities made special arrangements to manage the large crowd, ensuring a smooth darshan experience for the devotees. The festive vibe and devotional fervor underscored the significance of the temple, popularly referred to as “Dakshina Kasi,” in the lives of millions.

This New Year, Vemulawada stood as a testament to faith and tradition, as devotees reaffirmed their beliefs in the blessings of Lord Rajarajeshwara Swamy.