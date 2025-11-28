Devotees lay siege to DGP office over ‘‘Ayyappa Mala ban’’

Hyderabad: A major protest erupted at the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) office in Hyderabad after police denied permission to S Krishnakanth, a Sub-Inspector (SI) at Kanchanbagh police station, to wear the traditional Ayyappa mala and observe the 41-day Deeksha ritual while on duty.

The police department issued a memo prohibiting personnel from growing beards, wearing black civilian attire without shoes, or remaining barefoot for religious reasons while on duty. It stated that officers wishing to observe such religious practices should apply for leave instead.

This directive sparked outrage among Ayyappa devotees and Hindu organisations, including members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), who gathered in significant numbers at the DGP office to demand the withdrawal of the restrictive memo.

The protesters, clad in saffron scarves, attempted to enter the high-security DGP premises, raising slogans against the police and government policies. Police personnel intervened to prevent the protesters from breaching the office and detained several individuals to control the situation. Tensions ran high during the siege, reflecting sentiments of perceived discrimination by the police administration against the religious observance rights of Hindu officers.

The Telangana BJP and other Hindu groups criticised the police order strongly, accusing the Telangana Police Department of following political influences, and calling for immediate revocation of the restrictions on the Ayyappa mala and Deeksha practices.

Political leaders viewed the denial as an infringement on religious freedom for police personnel while on duty, intensifying the public debate around religious rights and police conduct standards.

The internal memo issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Zone, cited earlier instructions forbidding the adoption of non-uniform attire or religious adornments such as the Ayyappa mala during official duty. The challenge remains for the department to balance the discipline and uniformity required in police service while respecting the religious practices of its officers.

The protest and ensuing police action at the DGP office have drawn widespread public and political attention to this sensitive matter, which continues to develop with calls for dialogue and policy reconsideration on religious expression rights within Telangana Police ranks.