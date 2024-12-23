DGP inaugurates Bharosa centre

Karimnagar: Telangana DGP Dr Jitender on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed BharosaKendram under the Women Safety Wing of Telangana State Police at Kothapally in Karimnagar Commissionerate.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty welcomed the DGP. Later, the stone plaque installed at BharosaKendram was unveiled and the new building of BharosaKendram was inaugurated. The rooms set up to serve the affected women in Bharosa Centre and the facilities were inspected by the DGP. Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that Bharosa Centre has been built grandly in a 1000-yard area and an area of 6800 square meters.

The services will be available from Monday at Bharosa Centre in Karimnagar. These centres are being set up in all Commissionerate’s and districts across the state by the Telangana State Police Department and Women Safety Wing to help women who are victims of sexual abuse and children subjected to indecent sexual behaviour, in a safe environment away from police stations and hospitals.

Dr Jitender said that the establishment of BharosaKendram will bring good results in serving the victims. The percentage of punishments in cases of sexual harassment has increased.

The first Bharosa Centre was established in Hyderabad and so far, such centres have been established in 27 districts. Apart from psychological support, police services, necessary medical assistance, legal services, relief fund for victims etc. will be available in these centres. By making the citizen feedback system available, it will be possible to provide better services to the people. The main purpose of Bharosa Centres is the safety of women.