Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi Distributes Nutritional Kits to TB Patients

Nagar Kurnool: Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), launched a program on Wednesday at the Collapur Community Health Center to distribute free nutritional kits to tuberculosis (TB) patients. Speaking at the event, she emphasized that along with regular treatment, TB patients should consume these supplementary nutrition kits to recover faster. As part of the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, ₹1,000 is deposited monthly into the bank accounts of TB patients. Additionally, under the Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, corporate companies are extending support by providing nutritional aid.

Natco Pharma, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, is distributing nutritional kits to TB patients undergoing treatment. Each patient will receive a kit every month containing 3 kg of wheat flour, 1.5 kg of toor dal, 250 ml of cooking oil, and 1 kg of peanuts. These kits, rich in protein and essential nutrients, are expected to help TB patients recover more quickly. Currently, 482 TB patients under the Nagar Kurnool, Kalwakurthy, and Collapur TB Treatment Units will receive these kits on a monthly basis.

Following the launch, Dr. Swarajyalakshmi visited the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Clinic at Collapur Government Hospital. The event was attended by Deputy DMHO Dr. Venkat Das, Collapur Government Hospital Superintendent Dr. Srinivasulu, Natco Pharma representative Dr. Madan Mohan, Program Officer Dr. Rajasekhar, Medical Officer Dr. Rohit, DPO Renayya, Sub-Unit Officer Kishore, Sai Reddy, Rammohan, STS Arif Khan, Mukhtar, Raj Kumar, along with other supervisory staff, ANMs, ASHA workers, and TB patients from various villages.