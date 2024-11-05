Driver, 4 others injured in accident

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): In RTC bus overturned near the Borrollagudem village stage in the Dandu Malkapuram area of Choutuppal Mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday afternoon, injuring the driver and four passengers.

At the time of the accident, there were 48 passengers on board.

According to police details, an express bus from the Miryalaguda depot in Nalgonda district was traveling to Hyderabad. The driver noticed unusual noises coming from the bus after passing through Choutuppal and attempted to stop, but the brakes failed. Despite the driver’s quick response, the bus went out of control and overturned beside the national highway.

Among the injured passengers were Boppani Vijaya (45), a ration dealer from Auravani village in Narketpally Mandal; Marupaka Anitha (42) from Perkakondaram village in Narketpally Mandal; and Bushapaka Andalu (45) from Vaddepalli in Nampally Mandal, who sustained minor injuries.

The bus driver, Aithagani Janaiah (54), from Peddadevulapally village in Tripuraram Mandal, suffered serious injuries to his back and spine. Additionally, an elderly woman sustained a severe head injury.