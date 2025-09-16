Drunk X-Ray technician booked for misbehaving with woman

Bhadrachalam: An incident of alleged misbehaviour with a female patient has come to light at a private hospital located on Children’s Park Road in Bhadrachalam. The victim, a woman from Odisha who had come to the hospital seeking medical treatment, was reportedly subjected to inappropriate conduct by an X-ray technician, who was under the influence of alcohol.

According to sources, the woman was undergoing consultation on Sunday when the attending doctor prescribed an X-ray. She proceeded to the hospital’s X-ray unit where the technician, identified as G Shiva Shankar, allegedly behaved in an obscene and inappropriate manner during the procedure.

Shocked, she reported the incident to the hospital authorities.