Eatala promises to address residents’ issues

Hyderabad: BJP MP from Malkajgiri, Eatala Rajender, on Sunday visited Raheja Vista Apartments located in the Mallapur Industrial Area and interacted with residents who sought his intervention on several civic issues.

The visit followed appeals from apartment owners, who had earlier approached the MP requesting resolution of their long-pending concerns.

During the interaction, residents urged Eatala to take steps to shift their community, currently under the Orange Zone and TSIIC limits, into the GHMC’s residential jurisdiction. They also highlighted the acute shortage of fresh water, urging him to push for a permanent solution.

Responding positively, the MP assured the residents that he would pursue the matter with the concerned authorities. “I will work to resolve your issues. I am grateful for the strong support you extended during the elections, even though I did not campaign here personally at that time,” Eatala said while addressing the gathering.

Expressing gratitude for the mandate, he recalled, “I secured one lakh votes with a majority of 40,000. I consider myself very fortunate.” He described the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency as “Mini India,” noting its diverse population of over 70 lakh, with residents not only from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but from across the country.

Etala added that since his victory, he has been touring various parts of the constituency daily to understand local concerns firsthand and ensure that civic and developmental issues are addressed.

The residents of Raheja Vista Apartments thanked the MP for his assurance and expressed hope that long-pending demands related to municipal jurisdiction and water supply would soon be resolved.