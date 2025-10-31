ECI to rule on Azharuddin cabinet induction and CM's promises

Hyderabad: Following complaints from opposition parties over alleged poll code violations by the Congress government, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy has sought directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the issues raised.

Both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged complaints with the CEO over separate incidents. While the BRS objected to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's promises made to film workers on Tuesday, the BJP protested against the proposed induction of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into the Cabinet, terming both as violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The CEO confirmed that complaints had been received from both parties alleging breaches by the ruling Congress. “A letter has been sent to the ECI to verify whether the swearing-in ceremony amounts to an MCC violation. Similarly, advice has been sought on how to proceed regarding the promises made to film workers,” Sudarshan Reddy said. “The ECI is expected to respond by tonight or Friday, after which suitable action will be taken,” he added.

The swearing-in ceremony of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin is scheduled for 12.15 pm on Friday at Raj Bhavan. Invitations have already been sent to Cabinet Ministers and other dignitaries.