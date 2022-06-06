Education Minister launches development works

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several development works as part of Palle Pragathi programme undertaken at a cost of Rs 70 lakhs in Saireddyguda village under Kandukur zone on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the rural development initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has received national recognition today. She said that all kinds of facilities have been provided through Palle Pragathi. Tankers, trolleys and new playgrounds are being set up in village, the Minister said.

The Minister said that Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme is providing 12 types of facilities in 26 thousand government schools at a cost of Rs 7300 crore. She said that government schools are being developed with Rs 3 crore in Kandukur zone. She said that the rooms were being beautified, water was being provided and special attention was being paid to toilets and cleanliness. Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that English medium teaching from class 1 to 8 is being introduced in government schools.

TRS leaders, activists and others were also present.