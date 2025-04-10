Employees JAC urges govt to resolve their issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Employees JAC on Wednesday urged the State government to resolve their issues. Led by JAC Chairman V Lachi Reddy, the representatives of various employees unions presented 37 demands to Government Advisor K Keshava Rao and GAD Secretary M Raghunandhan Rao.

Earlier during the day, a meeting was held with leaders of Telangana employee unions which was chaired by Lachi Reddy at the Telangana Employees JAC office in Hyderabad. Representatives of various employee unions had elaborate discussions over the major problems government employees of various departments were facing.

In the memorandum submitted to special invitee of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on resolving concerns, they also highlighted 37 major issues. Kesava Rao, who responded positively to the JAC memorandum, assured that a decision would be taken in the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting to be held soon. Similarly, a memorandum was also presented to Raghunandhan Rao.