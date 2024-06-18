Emulate AP CM to fulfil poll promises: Harish to Revanth

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday demanded the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to emulate his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu and fulfill the pre-poll promises like increasing pensions, announcing job calendar and others.

Addressing a press conference here at the Telangana Bhavan party office, Harish Rao targeted the Congress for not living up to the promises made before elections. Harish Rao said that Naidu made the first signature pertaining to increasing pensions. “At least learn from Andhra Pradesh. When it can happen in Andhra Pradesh, why not in Telangana? Along with the pension of Rs 4,000, the AP government is giving dues and giving a total of Rs 7,000 this month. The Telangana government is due to the tune of Rs 12,000,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader asked the Chief Minister as to what happened to the job calendar which was promised. The Congress party advertised filling two lakh jobs in a year, 25,000 teacher posts through mega DSC.

Why did the government limit the DSC to just 11,000 posts, asked Harish Rao. He wanted the government to follow the ratio of 1:100 for Group-I Mains exam as per the Congress party’s demand earlier.

The BRS leader demanded filling the two lakh posts with a gap of two months between exams. “Prof Kodandaram campaigned and made the jobless to vote for Congress but now he is silent. The TSPSC chief says it is not in his hands. Where should the unemployed go,” asked Harish Rao.

The BRS leader demanded the government to provide pending salaries to Asha and Anganwadi workers. The government claimed that it was giving salaries on the first of every month but the 17,000-odd NHM workers were protesting that they were yet to get the salary of two months, he said. The government is sitting on the CMRF cheques for the last six months even as 1.5 lakh people were waiting for the money to be deposited, he pointed out.

Attacking the Centre over the NEET controversy, Harish Rao said that the negligence of BJP government has thrown the lives of 24 lakh students haywire as their families are suffering.

“The Prime Minister is not speaking on the issue. There is no practice of giving grace marks, so why 1,500 students were given grace marks? When there was no paper leak, why there were arrests made in Gujarat and Bihar? Why is there no CBI and ED inquiry on this,” he asked.