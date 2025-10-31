Enhanced Security for Jubilee Hills By-Election at Yusufguda Stadium

Yusufguda Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium is set to be transformed into a Distribution Reception Counting (DRC) centre for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. Authorities are implementing a robust three-tier security arrangement to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process.

The first tier of security will be stationed at the main entrance of the stadium, where one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) will oversee a contingent consisting of three inspectors, five Sub-Inspectors (SIs), eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 33 constables, eight women constables, and three platoons of armed forces.

The secondary layer of security will be positioned at the gate leading into the stadium. This team will include one ACP, two inspectors, two ASIs, eight constables, four women constables, two inspection teams, and two platoons from the Adjutant Forces to ensure comprehensive safety measures are upheld.

Inside the stadium, the third tier will monitor the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the vote counting process. This internal security detail will comprise one ACP, two inspectors, three SIs, four ASs, 12 constables, and five women constables.

In addition, a platoon of armed forces will remain on standby around the clock at the strong room, while six pickets will be established on roads leading to the stadium.

The entire security operation will be supervised by West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chintamaneni Srinivas. To bolster surveillance, CCTV cameras will be installed both around the stadium and at key picketing points, ensuring a secure environment throughout the election process.