Live
- Raveena gets ready for 'hot summer days', drops pics in floral dress
- Dr Reddy's launches cancer drug in the UK
- No drinking water for four days in Sankapuram villege
- Former Indian Ambassador to America joins BJP, likely contest election from Amritsar
- Sardar of Commentary Box, Navjot Singh Sidhu to return to action in IPL 2024
- ‘Kaliyugam Pattanamlo’ trailer promises edge-of-the-seat thriller
- Ramadan 2024: Elevate Your Well-Being With 5 Essential Self-Care Practices This Ramadan
- Akash Puri unveils ‘Mercy Killing’ first look
- J&K Apni Party to explore possibility of alliance with like-minded parties
- 'Electric Floral Fantasy' exhibition by artist Eeshani Mitra opens in Mumbai
Just In
Etela Rajender dares Congress to announce Malkajgiri candidate
The political arena in Malkajgiri witnessed a fiery exchange as BJP's MP candidate, Etala Rajender, launched scathing criticism against the Congress government, likening it to a fleeting water bubble.
The political arena in Malkajgiri witnessed a fiery exchange as BJP's MP candidate, Etala Rajender, launched scathing criticism against the Congress government, likening it to a fleeting water bubble. In a direct challenge to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Rajender taunted him to field a candidate if he dares, emphasizing the need for a robust electoral contest between principles and financial influence.
Accusing Revanth of seeking individuals with monetary resources, Rajender framed the upcoming election as a battle between ethical values and wealth. Furthermore, he called upon the Congress government to provide a clear timeline for the waiver of farmers' loans, highlighting the pressing need for concrete action to alleviate the agricultural community's financial burdens.
The verbal jousting between Etala Rajender and CM Revanth Reddy underscores the escalating tensions and political posturing leading up to the forthcoming elections, setting the stage for a contentious and high-stakes electoral showdown in Malkajgiri.