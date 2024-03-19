Etela Rajender dares Congress to announce Malkajgiri candidate

The political arena in Malkajgiri witnessed a fiery exchange as BJP's MP candidate, Etala Rajender, launched scathing criticism against the Congress government, likening it to a fleeting water bubble. In a direct challenge to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Rajender taunted him to field a candidate if he dares, emphasizing the need for a robust electoral contest between principles and financial influence.



Accusing Revanth of seeking individuals with monetary resources, Rajender framed the upcoming election as a battle between ethical values and wealth. Furthermore, he called upon the Congress government to provide a clear timeline for the waiver of farmers' loans, highlighting the pressing need for concrete action to alleviate the agricultural community's financial burdens.

The verbal jousting between Etala Rajender and CM Revanth Reddy underscores the escalating tensions and political posturing leading up to the forthcoming elections, setting the stage for a contentious and high-stakes electoral showdown in Malkajgiri.