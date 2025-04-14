Every Youth Must Be a Shivaji: DK Aruna Calls for Unity and Dharma Protection at Rampur Statue Unveiling

Koilkonda (Rampur): In a grand and patriotic event held in Rampur village of Koilkonda Mandal, a majestic statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled, marking it as the largest Shivaji statue in Palamuru district. The unveiling ceremony witnessed an overwhelming participation of hundreds of youth from BJYM, Hindu Vahini, and other saffron-clad organizations. The atmosphere was charged with saffron flags fluttering and glowing electric lights, as chants of “Jai Shivaji” echoed through the surrounding areas.

MP DK Aruna, who participated as the chief guest, unveiled the statue in the presence of MLA Parnireddy and spiritual leader Adityaparananda Swamy. Addressing the enthusiastic youth at the event, DK Aruna called upon every young person to imbibe the warrior spirit of Shivaji Maharaj and become protectors of Sanatana Dharma.

Key Highlights from MP DK Aruna’s Speech:

"Youth Must Lead Hindu Dharma Protection":

DK Aruna stressed that the youth are the future of the country and must lead the way in protecting the Sanatana Dharma with unity and courage.

"Not Just Statues, Live the Spirit":

She emphasized that it’s not enough to install statues, but every individual must internalize and live by Shivaji’s warrior spirit and ideals.

"Be Like Sambhaji":

Encouraging the youth, she said, “Every youngster must become a Sambhaji with Shivaji’s inspiration.”

"Shivaji – A Global Role Model":

DK Aruna praised Shivaji Maharaj as a pioneer of guerrilla warfare and a leader who ignited the flame of resistance against anti-Hindu forces in his era.

"Without Shivaji, Our Fate Would Be Different":

Reflecting on history, she stated that if Shivaji had not stopped foreign forces in Maharashtra, the identity and pride of Hindus in southern India might not have survived.

"Preserve Hindutva with Unity":

She noted that it is because of Shivaji’s sacrifices that Hindutva is still alive in India, and it is the duty of every Hindu to pass it on to future generations by staying united.

"Danger of Disunity":

DK Aruna warned that if Hindus do not stay united, history might repeat itself, and there may be no one to save us.

"Youth Must Rise Beyond Caste and Politics":

She appealed to the youth to rise above caste divisions and selfish politics, fight for the country, and safeguard Indian culture.

"Caste Is Based on Work, Not Religion":

She clarified that caste differences arose from profession, not religion, and everyone is essentially a Hindu and an Indian.

"Don’t Let Caste Be Used Politically":

The MP criticized politicians who divide people in the name of caste for selfish political gain and urged the youth not to fall into such traps.

In conclusion, the Rampur Shivaji statue unveiling became not just a cultural celebration but also a powerful platform of Hindutva unity and youth mobilization. MP DK Aruna’s stirring speech left a strong impression, calling on the younger generation to take inspiration from Shivaji and work collectively for the protection of dharma and national unity.