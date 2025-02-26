Excise SI, constable caught taking bribe

Nirmal: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted a raid on the Bhainsa Excise CI office and caught Excise SI Nirmala, along with Constable Sujatha, red-handed while they accepting a bribe from a toddy (palm wine) trader named Subhash Goud on Tuesday.

The SI had demanded a bribe concerning Subhash Goud’s toddy business. According to ACB officials, SI Nirmala took the bribe money through Constable Sujatha. Consequently, Sujatha was caught red-handed while receiving the money on Tuesday.

Both SI Nirmala and Constable Sujatha were taken into custody by the ACB. The ACB raid was led by DSPs Ramanamurthy, Vijay Kumar, and Inspector Kiran Sami.