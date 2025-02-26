Live
- AAP names RS member as candidate for Ludhiana (West) Assembly bypoll
- Choi reiterates efforts to make South Korea one of top 5 global bio leaders
- Bengal school job case: Statements of two witnesses crucial for CBI to build strong case
- Three among five youths drowned in Godavari at Tadipudi reported dead
- CM Stalin invites TVK chief Vijay to March 5 all-party meet on delimitation
- South Delhi’s real estate potential reaches whopping Rs 5.65 lakh crore: Report
- No word on future, as Pope critical but stable
- Intruder killed as BSF foils infiltration bid on Pathankot border
- Six govt hospital staff members issued memos for negligence
- All set for MLC elections in AP, officials make all arrangements
Excise SI, constable caught taking bribe
Nirmal: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted a raid on the Bhainsa Excise CI office and caught Excise SI Nirmala, along with Constable Sujatha, red-handed while they accepting a bribe from a toddy (palm wine) trader named Subhash Goud on Tuesday.
The SI had demanded a bribe concerning Subhash Goud’s toddy business. According to ACB officials, SI Nirmala took the bribe money through Constable Sujatha. Consequently, Sujatha was caught red-handed while receiving the money on Tuesday.
Both SI Nirmala and Constable Sujatha were taken into custody by the ACB. The ACB raid was led by DSPs Ramanamurthy, Vijay Kumar, and Inspector Kiran Sami.
