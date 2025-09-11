  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Farmers Should Approach Officials Directly for Urea, Not Middlemen: SP Janaki

Farmers Should Approach Officials Directly for Urea, Not Middlemen: SP Janaki
x
Highlights

With crowds of farmers thronging Rythu Vedikas, PACS, and single-window centers for urea across the district, Mahabubnagar Superintendent of Police D....

With crowds of farmers thronging Rythu Vedikas, PACS, and single-window centers for urea across the district, Mahabubnagar Superintendent of Police D. Janaki, IPS visited the Machanpally Rythu Vedika, a key urea stock point, on Thursday to review security arrangements and distribution measures.

Speaking to the farmers, SP Janaki strongly advised them to approach officials directly for their urea requirements instead of relying on brokers or middlemen. She emphasized that the police would take strict legal action against anyone involved in illegal hoarding or black marketing of urea, ensuring that the essential fertilizer reaches genuine farmers without obstruction.

The SP also assured that the police department is closely monitoring the stock points to prevent malpractice and appealed to farmers to immediately report any irregularities to the authorities. The SP also checked the stock and distribution records at the Ruthu Vedika and instructed the distribution center authorities to follow transperancy and accountability and not to create any kind of choas and confusion among farmers and ensure everyone gets the Urea.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick