Fast-track land acquisition for Nettempadu Project: DC

Gadwal: District Collector BYam Santosh has directed officials to accelerate the land acquisition process under the Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project.

The instruction was given during a review meeting with officials from the Irrigation and Revenue departments held at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on the acquisition of land for the remaining ayacut (irrigated area) under the project. The Collector emphasised the urgent need to initiate action on acquiring the pending 480 acres. He ordered the formation of special teams comprising the Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector (RI), Mandal Surveyor, and Irrigation Department officials to take up land acquisition work intensively, canal-wise.

The Collector further directed that civil works should commence immediately after the compensation is paid to the landowners. He stressed the importance of explaining to the local population how the construction of distribution canals will contribute to the development of their villages and significantly improve agricultural infrastructure.

He also announced his intention to personally inspect the areas where the distribution canals are planned.

Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Irrigation SE Raheemuddin, and other officials from the Irrigation and Revenue departments participated in the meeting.