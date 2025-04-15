Final stage of rescue operation underway at SLBC tunnel in Telangana

Hyderabad: The rescue operation at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana has entered its final stage as efforts continue to locate the remaining six bodies of the eight workers who were trapped in the tunnel following a collapse last month.

Authorities believe they are within 20 metres of the location where the remaining bodies may be found. Rescue teams have intensified soil removal operations in the D1 section of the tunnel based on expert guidance, raising hopes that the remaining victims can soon be recovered.

The tragic incident occurred when a cement slab collapsed during maintenance work in the tunnel, resulting in the death of eight workers. Two bodies have already been retrieved – that of Gurpreet Singh, a Robbins machine operator, 16 days after the incident, and Manoj Kumar, an engineer, whose body was recovered on 25 March. Both were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations.

The search and rescue operation has been ongoing for the past 53 days, with teams carefully removing debris, including soil and parts of the TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine), using conveyor belts to ensure safety during the process.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Rescue personnel remain on high alert and are hopeful that the final phase of operations will soon bring closure to the families awaiting their loved ones.