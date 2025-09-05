Flood-prone areas: CM wants action plan for permanent solutions

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to come up with an action plan to provide permanent solutions in areas prone to floods following heavy rains.

During a review on flood relief operations held at the Integrated District Office Complex in Kamareddy, the CM directed the officials to expedite the process to seek flood relief funds from the Union government and submit requisite reports expeditiously.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the officials for “responding immediately and preventing excessive flood damage in the recent spells of heavy rains”. However, he shared that there was a ‘coordination gap’ among various departments. “What I observed is a gap in coordination among departments. Unless there is coordination, the purpose gets defeated. Since there is fallout of flooding, all the departments should remain alert and coordinate as part of crisis management," he added.

Collectors should hold internal coordination meetings, which is the need of the hour,” he commented during the review.

In the context, the Chief Minister instructed Nizamabad in-charge Minister Seetakka to come up with a report not just on Kamareddy, but the entire erstwhile district of Nizamabad by conducting special reviews with officials in the presence of local public representatives.

While instructing the officials to implement all the decisions taken in the review, the Chief Minister said that he will hold a review again in the next 15 days. “Funds will be released immediately for supporting the relief efforts. Seethakka will come up with a report after holding review meetings. We shall be seeking Central government funds,” the Chief Minister said, while briefing the media.

Earlier during the day, Revanth Reddy visited some of the flood-hit areas in Kamareddy district. Stating that special funds will be released to clean up sandcast agricultural fields, Chief Minister said that compensation will be provided for damage to crops. The authorities were ordered to prepare estimates for repairs to damaged roads and projects, after assessing the damage through field visits. Interacting with residents of the flood-hit GR Colony in Kamareddy town, the Chief Minister said that immediate measures helped to rescue many people, though the damage to properties was sizeable.

A sum of Rs. 5 lakh will be paid as compensation to the families of the deceased and financial assistance will be given to those who lost their livestock. "We will also provide books and other study material to the students in the flood-hit villages," the Chief Minister said, while suggesting that officials could seek the help of industrial units for funds under their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities in this regard.